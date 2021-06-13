Mangalagiri: TDP demands cancellation of exams

Mangalagiri: Telugu Desam Party MLC Mantena Satyanarayana Raju on Sunday slammed the Jagan Mohan Reddy government for causing needless psychological trauma to the students and their parents by adopting an insanely stubborn stand on conducting the 10th and Intermediate examinations.

Raju deplored that both the students and parents are demanding cancellation of the exams but Chief Minister Jagan Reddy and his adamant Ministers are insisting on conducting the exams. It is unfortunate and regrettable that even those Ministers who have no 10th qualification are talking about the importance of the examinations. In a statement here, the TDP MLC said that the thoughtless actions and policies of the Chief Minister, his advisors and his ministers are creating countless obstacles for the smooth living of all sections of society. Satyanarayana Raju pointed out that the ICSE and the CBSE have cancelled the 10th class and Inter exams. Also, over 16 States across the country have cancelled these exams.

The TDP leader said that if the Chief Minister would not take a positive decision soon, then the students would take a drastic decision to boycott the exams altogether. Due to the Covid's devastating impact over 500 teachers succumbed to the disease till now in the State, he recalled. The TDP MLC said that over 18 lakh students would have to come to the examination centres for several days if the exams were to be held for the 10th and Intermediate classes.

Such a situation would pose a direct or indirect threat to over one crore people from the virus infections. Considering all these factors and potential threats, the Jagan Reddy regime should immediately announce cancellation of exams without putting further trouble to the students.