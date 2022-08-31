Mangalagiri: Women's panel invites short films on 'Sabala'

Mangalagiri: Andhra Pradesh State Women's Commission is conducting state-level short film competition with the theme 'Sabala' as part of its action plan-2022.

Chairperson of Women's Commission Vasireddy Padma said in a statement here on Tuesday that amateur directors and institutions may submit the entries with the focus on the issues concerned with women at the field level.

A jury appointed by the commission would select the best short films which would be given first, second and third prizes and five consolation prizes. The best actress, actor, writer and director would be given individual prizes.

The first prize would be Rs 1 lakh, second prize Rs 50,000 and third prize Rs 25,000. The five consolation prizes would carry Rs 20,000 each.

The entries may be submitted in a pen drive or emailed to the [email protected]

The prizes would be distributed on October 1 in a function at Rajamahendravaram, she said.

The interested may make the short films on the subjects of 1. Women-Equality-50 per cent reservation which may include bringing up girls on par with boys, their education, property distribution, women holding positions in all fields, 50 per cent reservation for women, women's self-respect, financial independence, decision-making by women.

2. Welfare of women-government schemes-women achieving empowerment with the background of any village, lifestyle of women in rural and urban background with real life story.

3. Safety of women: Protection of women and implementation of Disha.

The short film may cover any of the three issues or cover all the issues. Animation films are not accepted. Short films made for TV serials or Cable TV are not accepted. Any number of entries may be sent and each short film should not cross seven minutes duration. Short films should be in Telugu and freshly made. The final decision rests with the Women's Commission.

Registration is free but the details of the registration should be emailed. For details the interested may contact 08645-294900, 9381243599, 9441356482.