Mangarani receives Savitribai Phule Award

Rajamahendravaram: Headmistress of Sri Nagaraja Municipal Primary School in Rajahmundry Moturi Mangarani was honoured with the prestigious Savitribai Phule Award -2025 in Vijayawada on Friday.

Mangarani was recognised for her exemplary contributions to education and her dedication to empowering students, reflecting the spirit of Savitribai Phule’s legacy The award was pre-sented by renowned actress Renu Desai during a ceremony organised by the Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party to mark Savitribai Phule’s birth anniversary.

The event held at Lemon Tree Premier saw the participation of prominent figures, including celebrated comedian Dr Brahmanandam, Delhi University Professor Suraj Mandal, and Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana Party National President Ramachandra Yadav.