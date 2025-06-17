Mango farmers ‘reduced to pulp’ in Chittoor dist

Tirupati: The current standoff over mango procurement prices in Chittoor district, attributed to a bumper crop and crashing prices in neighbouring states, shows no sign of resolution; causing distress to farmers and resentment among pulp processors.

Chittoor, the largest producer of the totapuri variety of mango used primarily for pulp extraction, is witnessing a crisis this season due to a mismatch between government-mandated procurement prices and market dynamics.

In a bid to support farmers, the government had fixed the procurement price at Rs.12 per kg this year, including Rs.4 to be paid as subsidy. However, this decision has resulted in strong resistance from pulp factory owners who claim to be already dealing with excess pulp stock and weak demand.

The situation has been compounded by lower mango prices in neighbouring Karnataka, where mangoes are being procured for as low as Rs.4 per kg. Processors in Chittoor argue that buying mangoes at Rs.8, when the pulp has to be sold at uniform market rates across regions, is unviable.

The procurement initially began smoothly on June 9, with around 40,000 tonnes of mangoes bought across southern Andhra Pradesh. But as daily arrivals surged to 5,000 tonnes in Chittoor and 2,000 tonnes in Tirupati, the system started to buckle under pressure. Cheaper mango arrivals from Krishnagiri and Kolar in Karnataka have worsened the situation. “Processors there are buying at Rs.4 per kg, while we are asked to pay Rs.8 per kg. How is this sustainable when pulp is sold at the same price everywhere?” questioned a local processor.

Currently, only 15 of Chittoor’s 39 pulp factories are actively procuring mangoes. Although 25 units initially expressed interest, most have since scaled back due to pricing concerns. With mangoes ripening rapidly in the orchards, desperate farmers are being forced to sell at whatever price they can get. At present, factories are offering Rs.6 per kg, supplemented by a Rs.4 per kg government subsidy, effectively meeting the Rs.10 mark.

Farmer associations are bringing pressure on the processors to honour the Rs.12 price, but oversupply and competitive pricing in neighbouring regions are dragging prices down. With the peak mango season expected to continue until August, both sides remain locked in a challenging situation.

Officials are trying to mediate for addressing the crisis. Chittoor District Horticulture Officer D Madhusudan Reddy told The Hans India that efforts were underway to ensure smooth procurement without burdening either side. He noted that this year’s bumper harvest, yielding 5.4 lakh metric tonnes, has led to steep price drops, with fluctuations expected to continue based on arrivals and market trends.

Meanwhile, former Minister and Punganur MLA Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has warned of protests if pulp units do not procure mangoes at Rs.8 per kg. He criticised the state government’s inaction and demanded fair compensation for the 56,000 acres of mango cultivation in the district.