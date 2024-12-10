Manohar inspects VCFS, orders seizure of 483 tonnes of rice

Visakhapatnam: Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar paid a surprise visit to Visakha Container Freight Station (VCFS) near Sheela Nagar in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

While examining the VCFS, he noticed stocks of rice at the warehouse. As soon as he came across 483 metric tonnes of rice stock, the Minister ordered for seizure of the quantity with immediate effect. Speaking on the occasion, the Civil Supplies Minister said, “Following an intensified surveillance at Kakinada Port, the rice smugglers are opting for Visakhapatnam Port to carry out their activities. An in-depth inquiry will be called for soon on the PDS rice. About 70,000 metric tonnes of rice was exported from Visakhapatnam Port in the past two months.”

By acting in coordination with the Central government, the Minister said the rice mafia will be eliminated. The vigilance team which accompanied the Civil Supplies Minister, visited the warehouse which is one of the 10 licensed warehouses (CFSs) in the port area and ordered the seizure of cargo rice belonging to two companies, including AGS Foods and Bebo International due to suspicion that the rice may belong to the Public Distribution System (PDS).

The authorities took rice samples from the cargo in the presence of Nadendla Manohar. The consignment has been seized until the investigation is completed.

Later, Manohar distributed insurance policy cheques to the the family members of the deceased JSP activists.