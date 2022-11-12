Mantralayam seer visits Seva Sadan, Annaprasadam complex

Tirumala: The Pontiff of Sri Raghavendra Swamy Mutt in Mantralaya, Sri Subudendra Thirtha paid a visit to Srivari Seva Sadan in Tirumala on Saturday evening and offered Anugraha Bhashanam to the Srivari Sevaks volunteers.

During his Anugraha Bhashanam (address), he lauded the dedicated services of Srivari Sevaks to the fellow pilgrims. He said, it is great to know that Srivari Seva which was started about 22 years ago by TTD has so far witnessed the impeccable services of nearly 13 lakh devotees who registered from various places across the country as volunteers rendering a wide range of services in TTD.

The Swamiji also said great devotees like Annamayya, Tyagayya, Purandara Dasa, Vengamamba and others attained salvation in the service of Sri Venkateswara. "There is a saying in Kannada that in Kaliyuga among deities it is Sri Venkateswara and among Saints it is Guru Raghavendra who are worshipped and revered by devotees. That is why when Tirumala witnesses a pilgrim turn out of a lakh every day, in Mantralaya nearly 65,000 devotees throng every day," he maintained.

"To cope up with the pilgrim rush, we are contemplating to start a voluntary service on the lines of Srivari Seva in the name 'Gurupada Seva' in Mantralaya also. I wholeheartedly appreciate the commendable services of Srivari Sevaks who throng from different places, leaving their families and friends, to render services to their fellow pilgrims," he added.

Earlier, the pontiff along with his disciples observed the registration process, allotment of accommodation, duties to Srivari Seva volunteers, cashew split seva, etc.,

Later, he visited Matrusri Tarigonda Vengamamba Annaprasadam Complex and observed the serving of Annaprasadam to devotees, storage of vegetables, preparation of delicacies, automatic vegetable cutting machine and also interacted with devotees. The devotees also expressed immense satisfaction over the taste and hygiene of Annaprasadam being served in the Complex.

VGO Bali Reddy, OSD catering G L N Sastry, AEO Annaprasadam Gopinath, APRO Neelima, co-ordinator Srivari Seva Sridhar and others were also present.

Earlier, Swamiji offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara. On his arrival at the shrine, TTD executive officer AV Dharma Reddy, temple priests received his holiness with temple honours in front of the temple.