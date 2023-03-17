Maoist Buman surrenders before ASR district SP

VR Puram (Alluri Sitaramaraju District): CPI (Maoist) party member Madakam Buman surrendered before Superintendent of Police S Sathish Kumar here on Thursday. He belongs to Guthikoya Community (ST) and resident of Gadem village in Sukuma district. Buman was attracted to the revolutionary songs of Madivi Lacha, president of Chaitanya Natya Mandali.

Speaking to the media, Alluri Sitaramaraju District Superintendent of Police S Sathish said after joining the CPI (Maoist) party in 2015 Buman decided to participate in party activities with the encouragement of Malagare LOS Commander Doddi Aitha.

As per Aitha's orders he joined the supply team of Shyam Dada (SZCM and Darbha Divisional Committee in-charge) as party member and worked till January 2017. He was transferred to Malagare LGS where he worked as a party member till April 2018. From there, he was again transferred to Kate Kalyan LGS and worked till August 2019. He had 303 rifles during this period.

The SP called upon the Maoists to take advantage of welfare schemes and facilities provided by the government to develop together as individuals in the mainstream of life and also to support their family.

He said steps will be taken to ensure that all concessions are given to the surrendered Maoists on time. The police observed that Maoist parties are recruiting the Guthikoya youth into Dalams.

Rampachodavaram OSD G Krishnakanth, Chintoor sdditional SP KV Maheswara Reddy , Asst. Commandants of 42 BN of the CRPF, Circle Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors of Yatapaka and Chinturu Circles were present.