Marine waste by products for biomedical applications: US expert

Engineering researcher Dr Deepa Kodali delivering a lecture at the campus in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
More than 27 percent of ﬁsh produced is disposed as redundant waste after processing

Visakhapatnam: Marine waste byproducts, especially fish scales, have proved to be one of the most prominent sources for developing sustainable material for various applications, including biomedical applications, said US-based Christian Brothers University (Memphis) Mechanical Engineering researcher Dr. Deepa Kodali here on Thursday.

Participating in a special lecture programme organised by GITAM Mechanical Engineering Department, she mentioned that more than 27 percent of ﬁsh produced is disposed as redundant waste after processing. They include 18−30 million tonnes of skin, scales, ﬁns, bones, and so forth. She said they result in environmental hazards such as high chemical oxygen demands, pathogenic microbial development.

Further, Deepa Kodali briefed that collagen, hydroxyapatite, and hydroxyproline are the prime constituents of ﬁsh scale used in cosmetic and biomedical applications and the HAp derived from the ﬁsh scales is spherical, biocompatible, bioactive useful to develop sustainable material.

Mechanical Engineering head V. Srinivas said the expansion of fisheries and aquaculture production and processing caused an increase of byproducts and waste, negatively impacting the environment and the economy.

He emphasised the need for better fish-waste management to overcome these important issues. He observed that the use of fish byproducts could contribute to the development of new by-products with high-commercial value, and to economic growth.

