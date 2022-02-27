Markapauram: Minister Vellampalli Srinivas faces ire of agitators

Markapauram(Prakasam district): The leaders and members of the Markapuram Zilla Sadhana Samiti obstructed the convoy of the endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas, who is on a visit to the Sri Chennakesava Swamy temple here on Saturday. The Markapuram Zilla Sadhana Samiti members are agitating for the new district with the western region Assembly constituencies in the district, including Markapuram, Yerragondapalem, Giddalur, Kanigiri and Darsi, with Markapuram town as the district headquarters.

The noted leaders from all opposition political parties, including Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu from YSRCP extended support to the demand of forming a district with Markapuram as headquarters, and are submitting representations to the collector and other officials at the district and state level. On Saturday, the minister visited the Sri Chennakesava Swamy temple and offered prayers to deities. He assured the authorities to settle the issues in the temple and strive for the development of the temple.

Learning of his visit to Markapuram, and his passing through the same road where they are agitating, the MZSS members, including the JAC convener Sk Saida, vice-chairman Immadi Kasi Viswanath, treasurer Vakkalagadda Mallikarjun, other leaders Kandula Ramireddy, Sk Kasim and others obstructed the convoy of the minister, even though the police tried to clear them by using force. As the police were unable to clear them off, minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA Kunduru Nagarjuna Reddy interacted with the agitators.

The JAC leaders explained that due to the drought conditions and negligence by the government, the western region is still backward in the state and the locals are migrating to other places for livelihood. They explained that if the Markapuram district is formed, the area gets its share of funds, the attention required from the government, and it can be put on a track for development.

On hearing the pleas of the Markapuram Zilla Sadhana Samiti JAC leaders, minister Srinivas and MLA Nagarjuna Reddy explained that the government is always in favour of the development of backward places. The minister assured that he will take the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and explain to him the need for the district with Markapuram as the headquarters.