Markapuram: Floodwater seeps into Veligonda project

Markapuram (Prakasam district) : The increasing flood in Srisailam Reservoir due to the incessant rains for the last few days resulted in water seepage into the head reservoir on Pula Subbaiah Veligonda Project, obstructing the ongoing works. Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh responded to the information about seepage from the irrigation department and spoke to the officials on Thursday.

The engineers of Veligonda project informed the Minister that flood water entered tunnel at Kollamvagu, where the head regulator was installed. They explained that the head regulator works were halted due to the water in place, and they are removing it.

The Minister ordered the officials to use motors to pump out the flood water at the head regulator, and the works should be resumed in three to four days. He said that they cannot afford to miss the deadlines to complete the project, and informed that he will personally visit the project soon to assess the situation.

Veligonda project SE Abu Thaleem said that due to the heavy downpour at Kollamvagu, the flash flood entered Tunnel I and reached the exit of Tunnel II on Wednesday afternoon. He said that there is no loss to the machinery in the incident. He said that Chief Engineer R Muralinatha Reddy visited the location and inspected the dewatering process, and said that they will completely pump the water out by Friday.