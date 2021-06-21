Markapuram: Herbal potion distributed to people

Markapuram: The YSR Congress Party youth leader Audimulapu Vishal distributed Anandaiah wonder mix here on Sunday.

Addressing on the occasion, Vishal said that the tentacles of the coronavirus have caught relatives, friends and family members of everyone and a maximum of them survived successfully after treatment.

He said that the State government is doing all it can by pushing the limits, but all it is expecting from the public in return is cooperation. He asked the people to support the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and the district administration in containing and controlling the spread of the coronavirus.

Vishal added that though the government is making foolproof arrangements to control the coronavirus, the number of cases increased in the second wave and every family suffered a lot. As the second wave is subsiding now, he said, people have started leading a normal life in a few days again but wanted a protection shield around them.

As of now, the Covid vaccination is the officially announced best solution to minimise the loss from the coronavirus and the people are believing in the herbal mix prepared by Bonige Anandaiah, he opined.

To boost the morale of the public, Vishal said that the Audimulapu family is on the front once again and brought the wonder mix prepared by Anandaiah to Markapuram. He said that they will continue to distribute the potion on their own and support the others to make sure all people in the western area in the district receive it. Though they consumed the Anandaiah wonder mix, Vishal advised the people to not neglect the precautions like wearing the mask, sanitizing hands, maintaining physical distance and get vaccinated to prevent the infection from the Coronavirus.