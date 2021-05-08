Markapuram: Minister Audimulapu Suresh wants strict curfew curbs to contain Covid

Markapuram: Education Minister Dr Audimulapu Suresh conducted a review meeting on the Covid situation in the Markapuram division with the concerned officials at his camp office on Friday.

The Minister enquired about the Covid Care Centres established at Markapuram, Yerragondapalem, Giddalur and other places, the beds and other facilities provided in them.

He ordered the officials to take all measures to stop the spreading of the coronavirus. He also told them to act tough during the implementation of curfew hours and see no person comes onto roads without purpose. He ordered the officials to see the sanitization is done perfectly in the villages also.

Markapuram RDO M Seshireddy, medical officers Rahul, Suresh and others officials also participated in the meeting.