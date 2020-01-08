Married woman gang-raped in West Godavari

Eluru: A married woman was gang-raped by seven men in Eluru of West Godavari district. This incident happened on December 12 and came into light when the victim woman approached the police.

Going into details, a young woman (23) belongs to Eluru is staying with her parents on having differences with the husband. On that day night, when she was going home after buying medicines, a person by name Yacob of Venkatapuram meet her and said to drop her on the bike.

Beliving his words, she got on the vehicle. With this, he took her an isolated place, called his friends and took turns and raped her several times. However, the victim remained silent as she was not known to whom to disclose the matter.

Taking this as an advantage, Yacob started to harass and threatened her that if she doesn't come to his place then he'll tell the incident to everyone. He tortured her is the same manner on Tuesday night. In this context, she lodged a complaint with Eluru Rural police station. On receiving the complaint, the police have registered a case and initiated a search to track down all the accused.