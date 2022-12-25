Master Plan roads will accelerate city growth, says Bhumana

Tirupati: Completion of the 14 Master Plan roads will give the much needed impetus for the pilgrim city development, said City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy. Reddy along with Corporation Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali and Deputy Mayor Bhumana Abhinay on Saturday made an extensive inspection of roads coming up mostly in the eastern part of the city which is still lacking proper road facilities coming in the way of the development of colonies. After finding out the city mostly concentrated to limited areas resulting in much congestion causing inconvenience to both the pilgrims daily arriving for darshan and also locals, the Corporation after the elected body took over its reins took a bold decision to lay 14 Master Plan roads to decongest the city and also propel its growth, he said explaining the Corporation efforts to develop the city on a faster pace.

He sought the residents in the areas through which the 14 roads pass, to cooperate with Corporation authorities in developing the roads. Mayor Sirisha and Commissioner Anupama Anjali said roads in all 8.5 km length was estimated to cost about Rs 35 crore and added the 14 roads taken up with the approval of the municipal council if completed would be immensely beneficial to all sections including the residents, business, commercial establishments, the visiting pilgrims and also useful for economic development of the city.

Deputy Mayor Abhinay said the two roads on YSR Marg and Annamayya Marg which were already completed saw decongestion of some of the busy roads much to the relief of the people in the city and added that efforts are on for completion of the arterial Korlagunta road, Ankura Hospital road, Akkarampalli road, Chinthala Chenu road, Gollavanigunta and Konkachennaiahgunta as early as possible. Corporators Ramaswamy Venkatesam, Narasimhachari, Adam Radhakrishna Reddy, Pulluru Amarnath Reddy and officials were present.