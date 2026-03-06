Masters badminton, tennis tournaments on March 8

Vijayawada: NTR District Sports Development Officer (DSDO) Kakarla Koteswara Rao said that the District Sports Authority (DSA) will conduct Masters Category Badminton and Tennis tournaments in Vijayawada on March 8. The events are being organised as per the directions of the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP).

In a press release issued here on Thursday, he said that the badminton competitions will be held at the Chennupati Ramakotaiah Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium in Patamata, while the tennis matches will take place at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium in Vijayawada.

He said that in badminton, participants can compete in the 35 years and above and 45 years and above categories, while the tennis competition will be conducted for players aged 40 years and above. The events will be held for both men and women in singles, doubles and mixed doubles categories.

Koteswara Rao further said that the winners of the badminton tournament will represent NTR district at the State-level Masters Badminton Championship to be held in Ambedkar Konaseema district on March 14 and 15. Similarly, the winners in tennis will participate in the State-level tournament scheduled to be held in Vizianagaram on March 22 and 23.

Interested participants must register online through the Sports Authority website https://sports.ap.gov.in using their Aadhaar number. For further details, players can contact 99516 81045 (Badminton) or 98661 34016 (Tennis), he said.