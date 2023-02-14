Material Science can help in sustainable development: Expert

Vijayawada (NTR District): Prof G Ranga Rao, Department of Chemistry, IIT Madras emphasized the role of Material Science in sustainable development, pollution control, energy management.

He also stressed on the development of materials for applications in medicines such as stents for cardiac patients, chips for knee replacement, development of materials to generate batteries and super capacitors for efficient energy storage having a lifespan of 10 years and faster charging capacity. He was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the two-day national conference on 'Recent Trends in Materials Science' organised by the Department of Chemistry of Andhra Loyola College in association with Andhra Loyola Institute of Engineering and Technology here on Monday.

The conference also focused on the role of surface reactions in interstellar medium for molecular evolutions in the universe. Correspondent Fr Dr M Sagayaraj, Principal Fr Kishore, convener Dr GV Ramana and HoD Dr P Anila attended the programme.

More than 200 participants including professors, research scholars, faculty members and students of different academic and research institutions from all over the country participated in the conference.