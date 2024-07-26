  • Menu
Mathrusri IVF clinic celebrates World IVF Day
Kadapa: Celebrating three years of success, Matrusri IVF Clinic has celebrated the birth of over 70 healthy babies, by cutting a cake here on Thursday. Dr Y Pramoda Reddy, leading fertility specialist, highlighted the significance of IVF as a hope for childless couples, on the occasion of World IVF Day at the clinic.

She urged the residents to utilise the clinic’s advanced facilities and experienced staff for their fertility needs. Dr Mubeen, Manager Vanaja Reddy, clinic staff and others participated in the programme.

X