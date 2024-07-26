Live
- ‘Permanent resolution on Dharani soon’
- Meghalaya HC judge visits Tirumala
- Civic chief orders to keep city clean
- Bhakrapeta SI sent to VR
- Take tough measures to curb red sanders smuggling: SP Subbarayudu
- Vijayawada Airport: New terminal building likely to be ready by June next year
- Free bus travel for women very soon
- AP assembly session begins with question hour in fifth day
- Socio-Economic Outlook reveals gross income inequality among districts in TG
- Atchanna promises Bharosa to all eligible farmers
Mathrusri IVF clinic celebrates World IVF Day
Kadapa: Celebrating three years of success, Matrusri IVF Clinic has celebrated the birth of over 70 healthy babies, by cutting a cake here on Thursday. Dr Y Pramoda Reddy, leading fertility specialist, highlighted the significance of IVF as a hope for childless couples, on the occasion of World IVF Day at the clinic.
She urged the residents to utilise the clinic’s advanced facilities and experienced staff for their fertility needs. Dr Mubeen, Manager Vanaja Reddy, clinic staff and others participated in the programme.
