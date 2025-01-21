Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasada Kendra Introduces Masala Vada to Devotees

In an exciting new addition to its menu, the Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasada Kendra has officially introduced Masala Vada for devotees. The change was announced following a resolution by the TTD Board of Trustees, and the popular snack began being served on an experimental basis starting Monday.

On the inaugural day, a remarkable total of 5,000 vadas were offered to devotees, receiving positive feedback regarding both the taste and quality of the Anna Prasadam. The initiative will be fully evaluated this week, with the final decision on its permanent inclusion in the menu expected soon.

In other news, the period from the 10th to the 19th of this month saw an impressive attendance of 6.83 lakh devotees visiting Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara. During this time, the Hundi income totaled a substantial Rs. 34.43 crore, while 1,13,132 devotees took part in the offering of talanilas.

Despite the large crowds, the flow of devotees coming to Tirumala for the Sarva Darshan of Srivari has remained steady. On Monday evening, devotees without Srivari SSO tokens were seen waiting in the Vaikuntha Queue Complex and under two sheds in Narayangiri, with reports indicating that they expected to have darshan of Lord Shiva within a waiting period of approximately 15 hours.

As the holy facilities continue to adapt to accommodate the influx of devotees, the additions to the menu and the ongoing positive experiences showcase the dedication to enhancing the spiritual journey for all who visit.