Live
- U19 WC: Sri Lanka women beat West Indies by 81 runs to register second win
- Donald Trump’s Key Decisions as U.S. President: A Summary
- Goran Ivanisevic quits as Rybakina’s coach after Aus Open elimination
- Zomato's share hits 6-month low amid Blinkit's expansion plans
- Seoul says will continue to push for denuclearisation after Trump calls North Korea 'nuclear power'
- Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani advised angioplasty in Jaipur, health better
- Maoist leader with Rs 1 crore bounty among 14 killed in Chhattisgarh op
- Power cable theft costs Namma Metro lakhs of rupees
- Kharge, Priyanka reach Belagavi for ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim' event
- 20 kg of Ice, over 300,000 stimulant tablets seized in Myanmar
Just In
Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasada Kendra Introduces Masala Vada to Devotees
In an exciting new addition to its menu, the Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasada Kendra has officially introduced Masala Vada for devotees.
In an exciting new addition to its menu, the Matrushri Tarigonda Vengamamba Anna Prasada Kendra has officially introduced Masala Vada for devotees. The change was announced following a resolution by the TTD Board of Trustees, and the popular snack began being served on an experimental basis starting Monday.
On the inaugural day, a remarkable total of 5,000 vadas were offered to devotees, receiving positive feedback regarding both the taste and quality of the Anna Prasadam. The initiative will be fully evaluated this week, with the final decision on its permanent inclusion in the menu expected soon.
In other news, the period from the 10th to the 19th of this month saw an impressive attendance of 6.83 lakh devotees visiting Srivari Vaikuntha Dwara. During this time, the Hundi income totaled a substantial Rs. 34.43 crore, while 1,13,132 devotees took part in the offering of talanilas.
Despite the large crowds, the flow of devotees coming to Tirumala for the Sarva Darshan of Srivari has remained steady. On Monday evening, devotees without Srivari SSO tokens were seen waiting in the Vaikuntha Queue Complex and under two sheds in Narayangiri, with reports indicating that they expected to have darshan of Lord Shiva within a waiting period of approximately 15 hours.
As the holy facilities continue to adapt to accommodate the influx of devotees, the additions to the menu and the ongoing positive experiences showcase the dedication to enhancing the spiritual journey for all who visit.