Mayor seeks help of people for Kurnool development

Kurnool: B Y Ramaiah has said that developing Kurnool town on all fronts is only possible with the support of all. After assuming charge as as Mayor of the Kurnool Municipal Corporation, he addressed a media conference at its party office here on Friday.

Ramaiah has said that he will first focus on the problems which have been kept pending for long. He said he would address the problems according priority. However, he sought cooperation from the people and people's representatives to enable him to discharge his duties efficiently.

He further said that by utilising the technology, Kurnool town would be freed from pollution. He pointed out that problems related to drinking water, sanitation and strengthening of drainage system need to be addressed. Greenery will be promoted in the city construction of underground drainage system would be taken up. Saplings plantation will be taken up in a big way. Ramaiah urged the support of the media to take the government welfare schemes to the people.

The newly elected Mayor thanked Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for giving him the opportunity to serve the people. He also thanked the people for reposing faith in him.

He expressed his gratitude to Collector G Veera Pandiyan, SP Dr Fakkeerappa Kaginelli and Commissioner D K Balaji for making the swearing-in ceremony a grand success. Deputy Mayor S Renuka also thanked the people of Kurnool town for giving her an opportunity to serve them.