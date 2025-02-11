MBBS Student allegedly commits sucide in Kakinada

A tragic incident unfolded at Rangaraya Medical College late Monday night, as 22-year-old MBBS student Ravur Sairam was found dead in his hostel room after apparently taking his own life.

The incident occurred around 1 a.m. when Sairam, a second-year medical student, reportedly locked himself inside his room. Concerned fellow students, noticing his prolonged absence, forcibly opened the door to find him hanging from a ceiling fan.

Immediate efforts were made to inform the hostel staff and Sairam's father. He was rushed to a local hospital, but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries en route. Hospital officials later confirmed his death.

Local police responded promptly to the scene and have since registered a case, initiating an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the young student’s tragic decision. Authorities are working to uncover the reasons that may have led to this devastating act, leaving the campus community in shock.

The untimely death of Ravur Sairam has sparked discussions about mental health awareness and support for students in high-pressure academic environments, emphasizing the need for resources to assist those in distress.