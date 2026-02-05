Budget emphasises skilling, workforce readiness and youth employability

Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, Senior Director and Regional Head, College Board, highlighted the government’s focus on youth skilling and human capital development as central to long-term economic growth.

The Union Budget 2026–27 positions skilling as a people-centric growth strategy, placing youth empowerment, employability, and workforce readiness at the core of India’s development agenda. According to Meenakshi Kachroo Chatta, the renewed emphasis reflects a broader shift from expanding access to education toward ensuring students are prepared for real-world careers and evolving industry needs.

She noted that treating skills as a growth multiplier underscores the importance of preparing young learners not only for higher education but also for practical professional pathways. As learning systems become more specialised and globally connected, early exposure to applied and career-linked education is increasingly essential for building both academic knowledge and job-ready competencies.

Programmes that integrate rigorous academic coursework with industry-recognised credentials, she said, can help students connect classroom learning with tangible career opportunities at an early stage. Globally benchmarked assessments and certifications also enable students to demonstrate readiness for higher education and employment, supporting mobility across institutions and international education systems.

By aligning education more closely with skills, research, and employability, the Budget signals a move toward an ecosystem that aims to prepare Indian learners for global competitiveness while strengthening the country’s long-term talent pipeline.