MCT Indoor Stadium ready for inauguration in Aug: Civic chief

Tirupati: The much-delayed Municipal Corporation Indoor Stadium is ready for inauguration in August this year.

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) took up the construction of the Indoor Stadium at TUDA Indira Maidanam under the Central government funded Smart City Project to improve sports facilities in the city.

The modern Indoor Stadium has a slew of facilities including kabaddi, basketball, shuttle, table tennis, tennis courts, gymnastics, gym etc and other facilities including meeting hall for holding functions, dormitory, toilets and spacious parking facilities.

Though the work was started 4 years back in 2019 and was scheduled to be completed in 2 years, due to various reasons including the Covid pandemic and delay in release of funds, the indoor stadium was delayed.

Speaking to the Hans India, Municipal Commissioner D Haritha said that the works on Indoor Stadium gathered pace and will be completed in a month. “The stadium will be ready for inauguration in August this year,” she made it clear and added that the estimated cost of the stadium was Rs 6 crore. The Indoor Stadium which is centrally located in the city, will be a boon to sports persons and the youth to practice in various sports.

It may be noted here that Tirupati Smart City Mission was established in the month of November 2016 and 97 works worth Rs 1,618 crore have been sanctioned to improve various infrastructure facilities including sanitation, waste management, transport and sports facilities. S0 far, 60 works worth Rs 187 crore have been completed and the remaining including the major work Srinivasa Sethu are in progress. Keeping in view the delay, the Centre has extended the deadline for the completion of Smart City project works to June 2024.

Tirupati district Olympic Association secretary R Sridhar hailing the Corporation’s initiative for the construction of a modern indoor stadium, said that it will be a boon to the youth and sports persons. It is the only such facility in the city and is easily accessible as it is in the centrally located area, he averred.