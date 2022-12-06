Meals supplied to Spandana petitioners

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Chandana Cheyutha Trust (CCT) on Monday provided free meals at the Collectorate to poor people, who come to submit petitions to the authorities during Spandana programme. District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha participated in the free meals distribution programme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector appreciated the Trust members for providing food to the petitioners, who are coming to the Collector office from distant places to give applications. She congratulated Chandana Nageswar, YSRCP coordinator of Rajahmundry rural constituency and CCT chairman, for doing charity work to benefit the poor. Nageswar and the Collectorate officials and staff participated in the programme.

Collector Madhavi Latha suggested the officials to take personal responsibility and resolve the applications received in Spandana within the stipulated period.

Along with the Collector, Joint Collector Tej Bharat, DRO G Narasimhulu and other district officials received 126 applications from public on Monday. The Collector said that the government is giving utmost priority to civic services and on every Thursday the Chief Secretary of the State conducts review of the resolution of Spandana applications.

Joint Collector Tej Bharat said that two special secretaries and 250 staff are working at State-level to monitor the applications received through Spandana. Special attention should be paid to solving them at district-level. The problem should be solved to the complete satisfaction of the applicant and the details should be uploaded online including the photo provided in the solution document. He said that now 546 applications are pending in the district.

DMHO Dr K Venkateswara Rao, DCH Dr Yam Sanath Kumari, CPO K Prakash, Rural Water Supply SE D Bala Shankar, District Panchayat officer P Jagadamba, District Supply Officer P Prasada Rao, District Housing Officer B Tarachand, District Agricultural Officer Madhava Rao, Animal Husbandry Department District Officer Satya Govindam, DWMA PD GS Rama Gopal, CDPO K Vijaya Lakshmi and officials of other departments participated.