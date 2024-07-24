Measures to improve laddu quality yield desired results: TTD EO

Tirumala: The recent measures had yielded results in improving the taste and quality of Srivari Laddus, asserted TTD EO J Syamala Rao.

Addressing a media conference at Goluklam Rest House, the EO said that stringent action would be taken against the contractors who had supplied adulterated and low quality ghee earlier. Currently, the ghee being received at Tirumala is of good quality.

The TTD would soon purchase testing equipment to test the quality of ghee and other raw materials.

The EO also said that a committee of four dairy experts has been constituted comprising of Dr Surendranath, Dr Vijay Bhaskar Reddy, Dr Swarnalatha and Dr Mahadevan who were requested to submit their report within a week on the ghee that should be used in making laddus.

The committee will also advise on terms and conditions to be included for procuring quality ghee in the tenders.

The EO said the ghee suppliers were directed to supply only quality ghee to TTD and one of the companies which was found supplying adulterated ghee as found in NABL test report was issued showcase notice for blacklisting. Another company has also been identified for supplying poor quality ghee, he maintained. He cautioned that if the ghee suppliers did not follow the tender conditions and regulations, the TTD will take firm action against them. CPRO Dr T Ravi was also present.