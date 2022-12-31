Med college has no permission: TDP

Visakhapatnam: Former minister and TDP senior leader Ch Ayyanna Patrudu said laying of foundation stones for the colleges that were not given permission is nothing but deceiving people. "Details of seven medical colleges were submitted to the Centre. Of them, permission was granted only to three," he pointed out.

Speaking at a press conference at the party office here on Friday, the former minister questioned how the medical seats would be filled if the Union government did not grant permission and funds for the institution.

Ayyanna Patrudu pointed out that the foundation stone laid for Paderu Medical College two and a half years ago made no progress so far. He stated that the CM is scared of the people and that is the reason why he is not listening to their problems. He wondered what happened to the Sujala Sravanthi Lift Irrigation project which aims at providing irrigation water to 1.20 lakh acres.

Whenever there is CM visit, Patrudu mentioned, police arrest the TDP leaders. Expressing anger over the attitude of the police, the TDP former minister asked the government what crime they have committed. "Will any Chief Minister in the country resort to such action?" he questioned. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should change his attitude towards the Opposition. He demanded that the police officers should apologise for the arrests they made against TDP leaders and supporters at Narsipatnam.­