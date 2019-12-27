Media and Police were attacked in farmers protest in Amaravati

The farmers protest in Amaravati against the three capital have raged a tension like situation withe attacks on media persons and the police. In the agitation, some farmers some have attacked the media for covering the protests. The lady reporter and another were injured in the incident. However, local farmers say they didn't attack anyone.

There have also been reports of some attacks on police who have attempted to block the attack on media representatives. Also, the mirrors of a media vehicle were destroyed with sticks. This caused tension in the area.

On the other hand, cabinet meeting under the auspices of AP chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy held in Amaravati. The meeting has got importance as a key decision on the matter of the three capitals will be taken.

The agenda of the cabinet meeting was to discuss and decide on a report given by a panel of experts headed by retired IAS officer GN Rao on the state development of the state including the capital.