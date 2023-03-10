Medical college admissions from next academic year

Machilipatnam: Krishna district Collector P Ranjith Basha inspected the construction works of Machilipatnam Government Medical College on Thursday. He observed the progress of construction of lecture gallery block, classrooms, departmental block, administrative block, academic and examination block and students' hostels.





Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the admissions would be commenced by August for the 2023-24 academic year with 150 seats. He informed that the medical college is being constructed with an estimated cost of Rs 550 crore and all the buildings would be made available by June 2024. He directed the authorities concerned to complete the building construction works by the end of March.





Machilipatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Chandrayya, EE Mendu Lingam Naidu, Medical College Principal Dr Vijaya Kumari, GGH Superintendent Ganta Vara Prasad, MEGA construction company Manager Jagadeesh and others accompanied the Collector.



