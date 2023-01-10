Medical college works to be completed by March-end

Vizianagaram: Minister for Health and Family Welfare V Rajini said that admissions and regular classes would commence from next academic year in the new medical college, which is under construction in Vizianagaram.

She said that the construction of the buildings would be completed by the end of March and soon after that classes would begin. On Monday she visited the medical college and observed the progress of the works. The officials have explained the progress of the works to the Minister. Later, she said that the works at Machilipatnam and Vizianagaram medical colleges are going speedy way and those would be complete soon.

Later, the Minister said that 17 medical colleges are under construction and once they start functioning, the public would get high class medical facilities free of cost. Vizianagaram Medical College would get 150 MBBS seats next year, she said.

Subsequently, the Minister visited the district general hospital, roamed around the wards, interacted with the inpatients and enquired about the services they were availing there. Deputy Speaker K Veerabhadra Swamy, Principal Secretary (Medical & Health) M T Krishna Babu, District Collector A Suryakumari and others have participated in the programme.