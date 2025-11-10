Medical luminaries honoured as ‘Jewels of Kurnool’

Kurnool: On the occasion of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s birth anniversary, observed as National Education Day and Minorities Welfare Day, the Kurnool District Intellectuals Consortium felicitated two eminent medical professionals — Dr Pulala Chandrasekhar, Vice-Chancellor, Dr NTR University of Health Sciences, Vijayawada, and Dr SA Sattar, MD, Former Director of Medical Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh — with the “Jewels of Kurnool” award for their outstanding contributions to medical education and public welfare.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. S Mansoor Rahman, Founding President of the Consortium, highlighted Kurnool’s rich 160-year legacy in education and medicine, noting that nine scholars from the district have served as vice-chancellors and thirteen have received Padma Awards.

He expressed confidence that Dr Chandrasekhar deserves national recognition for his distinguished service.

K Chandrasekhara Kalkura, President of the Gadicherla Foundation, and Dr H Akther Banu, Dean of Administration, Cluster University, Kurnool, praised the duo’s inspiring contributions to society and their role in motivating the youth of Kurnool.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chinnaram, Papa Rao, and Khudratullah Qadri, Editor of Bazm-e-Aia.