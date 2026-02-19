Jay Pawar Demands Transparent Probe Into Baramati Plane Crash, Flags Possible Lapses

Jay Pawar, son of former Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, has sought a comprehensive and transparent investigation into the aircraft crash that claimed his father’s life, citing concerns over possible serious lapses and accountability failures.

In an Instagram story shared on February 18, Jay Pawar questioned the circumstances surrounding the accident and demanded strict action against the aircraft operator. He asserted that flight recorders are designed to survive crashes and said the public deserves clear and undisputed answers about what led to the tragedy. Calling for immediate restrictions on the operator’s flying rights, he urged authorities to examine potential irregularities in aircraft maintenance. Alongside his appeal, he posted an emotional message remembering his father, writing, “Miss you Dad.”

The crash occurred on January 28 while the aircraft was attempting to land at Baramati airport in Pune district, killing Ajit Pawar and four others on board.

Reacting to the developments, Supriya Sule, a Member of Parliament from the Nationalist Congress Party (SP), expressed concern over suggestions of foul play and said she expects clarity from the Civil Aviation Ministry. Addressing the media, she stated that questions raised by political leaders and the public should be debated in Parliament, stressing that transparency is essential in such cases.

Sule noted that several leaders, including Rohit Pawar, have voiced unease over the slow pace of the investigation. She added that opposition parties such as the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Indian National Congress have backed the demand for parliamentary discussion, reflecting widespread public concern.

Rohit Pawar, in a post on X, criticised what he described as delays in the probe, questioning whether the lack of progress was intended to shield private interests. He said that even weeks after the crash, the investigation appeared stalled and warned that doubts would persist until authorities clearly establish whether the incident was accidental or involved criminal negligence. He also announced plans to address the issue at a press conference in the coming days.

So far, there has been no official statement from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation or the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau regarding claims that the aircraft’s black box was damaged.

Aviation experts cited by ANI reiterated that flight data and cockpit voice recorders are engineered to withstand extreme impact, heat, and water exposure, ensuring that crucial information is usually preserved even in severe crashes.