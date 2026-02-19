PM Modi Unveils MANAV Framework At AI Impact Summit, Pushes For Inclusive And Human-Centric AI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi, outlined India’s vision for a people-first artificial intelligence ecosystem, calling for the democratisation of AI and cautioning against reducing humans to data commodities in the digital age.

Addressing an audience of global policymakers and technology leaders, the Prime Minister introduced the MANAV framework, India’s proposed model for AI governance rooted in ethics, accountability, national data ownership, inclusivity, and legal legitimacy. He stressed that artificial intelligence must remain firmly under human oversight and be developed responsibly to serve societal welfare.

“AI must be democratised and used as a force for inclusion and empowerment, particularly for the Global South,” the Prime Minister said, emphasising that innovation should focus on making technology human-centric rather than technology-driven.

Highlighting India’s long-standing philosophy of “welfare for all and happiness for all,” PM Modi said humans should not be treated as raw material for AI systems. Instead, artificial intelligence should function as a multiplier of opportunities rather than a tool controlled by a few.

MANAV Framework Explained

The MANAV framework outlines five core principles for responsible AI development:

M – Moral and Ethical Systems: AI must be guided by ethical values and human responsibility

A – Accountable: Transparent governance and clear accountability mechanisms

N – National Sovereignty: Data generated within a country should remain under its jurisdiction

A – Accessible and Inclusive: AI should benefit all sections of society, not concentrate power

V – Valid and Legitimate: AI systems must be lawful, reliable, and verifiable

Describing the framework as a contribution to global AI governance, the Prime Minister said India’s approach could play a vital role in shaping a balanced and humane AI-driven future.

The six-day summit, themed “Welfare for All, Happiness for All,” marks the first global AI conference hosted in the Global South and has drawn participation from over 100 countries. The event brings together heads of state, policymakers, and leading figures from the global technology ecosystem to deliberate on the responsible use of artificial intelligence.

Comparing the AI revolution to pivotal moments in human history such as the discovery of fire and the invention of writing, PM Modi noted that the scale and speed of AI-driven change are unprecedented. He warned that while AI holds immense transformative potential, a lack of direction could lead to disruption, whereas responsible governance could help solve complex global challenges.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the strong presence of young innovators at the summit, saying the next generation is rapidly embracing emerging technologies and shaping the future of AI despite early scepticism surrounding technological change.