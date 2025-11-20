Medical seat allocation procedure to be changed

Vijayawada: Health minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav directed Dr NTR University of Health Sciences to release provisional lists before announcing the final selection lists for admissions into various medical education courses.

The minister said in a statement on Wednesday that the new system will give eligible candidates an opportunity to raise objections if they feel they were wrongly denied a seat. His instructions came in the wake of concerns raised during the recently concluded Government Quota MBBS admissions.

Several students had complained that candidates with lower NEET scores were allotted seats ahead of them. University officials later identified and corrected the technical errors, leading to revisions in the lists. As a result, some students who were initially shown as selected eventually lost eligibility, causing distress and confusion.

Taking note of these issues, minister Yadav ordered that provisional lists must be published first, objections should be invited and examined, and only then should the final lists be released. He also instructed the university to provide adequate time for candidates to submit objections.

Following the directive, Dr NTR Health University will implement this system for ongoing PG medical admissions. The same procedure will also be followed for BDS and other medical course admissions.