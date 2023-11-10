Medical services provided to 2.44 lakh in 663 camps

Nellore: Claiming that Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha was a super success in the district, district Collector M Harinarayanan said that medical services have been provided to as many as 2,44,886 people in 663 camps organised from September 30 to November 8 across the district.

In a press note released here on Thursday, the Collector detailed that blood tests were conducted for 91,974 people, BP tests for 14,586 and 9,484 were diagnosed as suffering with diabetes.

The medical staff informed that eye surgeries must be performed to 6,722 patients among the 59, 362 people for whom tests were conducted. As many as 4,920 patients were referred to Dr YSR Aarogyasri network hospitals for having small surgeries. Collector Harinarayanan thanked the specialist doctors, medical officials, staff, public representatives for making Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha camp a big success in the district.