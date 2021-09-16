Medical services to get boost in Chittoor

Chittoor : District Collector M Hari Narayanan said that the 15th Finance Commission has allocated Rs 43.56 crore for the development of Urban Health Centres, Primary Health Centres and Sub Centers in all respects.

Medical services would be extended in all the medical institutions by way of providing the needful infrastructure and constructing the new buildings for the UHCs, PHCs and sub-centres in a phased manner, he added.

Reviewing the modalities to be followed for expending the funds at an Executive Committee meeting held at the Collectorate on Wednesday, he said that Rs 12 crore would be expended for the construction of PHCs in the district.

He said the government has sanctioned 16 block level PHCs to the district. All steps would be taken for constructing the new buildings to the existing PHCs and new medical services would be introduced in all the Urban, Primary and Sub-Centres by recruiting needful staff and providing the required infrastructure as per the recommendations of the committee, he stated.