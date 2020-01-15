Medical student died in road accident in Chittoor district

Chittoor: In a tragic incident, a medical student has died in a road accident near Settipalli village in Gudupalle mandal on Kuppam - Palamaner national highway on Monday midnight. The deceased identified as Keerthi (26) died on the spot, and another medical student Pranav sustained severe injuries.

Keerthi, a native of Kurnool and completed MMBS from PES Medical college in Kuppam and currently pursuing her PG second year. Pranav is also studying PG first year at PES.

On Monday night, Keerthi, Pranav, and other friends attended the birthday party at Kuppam. While they were returning to the hostel room at midnight, the car in which they were traveling collided with an ambulance near Settipalli.

With the impact of the collision, the car front part got completely damaged, Keerthi died on the spot, and Pranav suffered severe injuries. Immediately, he was rushed to PES hospital and later shifted to Bangalore for better treatment.

Keerthi's dead body was shifted for post-mortem and then handed over to the family members. On the incident, the police have registered a case and investigating further.