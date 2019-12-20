Trending :
Medical students asked to maintain cordial relations with patients: Dr VK Ajith Kumar

Tirupati: Medical students should have cordial relations with patients and need to be aware of their health problems, advocated senior Professor of Cardiology at Thiruvananthapuram Dr VK Ajith Kumar.

He delivered fourth annual Balaji Cardiology endowment oration at SVIMS in Tirupati on Thursday. He stressed the need for improving clinical knowledge by every medical student.

Speaking on the occasion, SVIMS Director cum Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma has praised the services of Dr Ajith Kumar to the field of Cardiology and described him as the role model for the medical students. Head of Cardiology department Dr D Rajasekhar explained the services of the orator to the field of Cardiology which made him to bag several national and international awards.

He has contributed more than 100 articles in national and international journals. Later, the Director has felicitated Dr Ajith Kumar with Gold medal and memento. Registrar Dr Sreedhar Babu, Medical Superintendent Dr Ram, Dean Dr M Hanumantha Rao, Dr Alladi Mohan, Dr Vanaja Dr Kotireddy and others have participated.

