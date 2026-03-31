Meet on interdisciplinary science research begins

Rajamahendravaram: A two-day international conference titled ‘Consilience 2026’, focusing on modern interdisciplinary research in sciences, commenced at SKVT Government Degree College. The conference is being organised with the support of Sasi Institute of Technology and Engineering, Tadepalligudem, and financial assistance under the PM-USHA scheme. Retired Professor of Physics from Andhra University, DL Sastry, who attended as the chief guest, said interdisciplinary research has significantly contributed to advancements in the medical and energy sectors. Delivering the keynote address, Professor Chennupati Jagadish from an Australian university highlighted that rural students have ample opportunities to pursue research. He elaborated on developments in electronic materials. College Principal Dr BV Tirupanyam said innovative thinking is essential to address challenges of the 21st century and said that interdisciplinary research offers effective solutions.

Prof Bhagavannarayana and Prof Dr Raghu Raja Pandian Kuppuswamy from NIT Warangal, Scientists Dr S Srinivas and Chokkalingam also addressed the gathering. The conference is being convened by T Satyanarayana. Faculty members, including Dr DV Ramana Murthy, Dr Swarnashri, G Sharath Babu and PVB Sanjeeva Rao participated in the event.