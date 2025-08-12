Mega DSC exam final results released

Vijayawada: M V Krishna Reddy, convener, Mega DSC–2025 on Monday announced that the results of Mega DSC–2025 examination for the recruitment of 16,347 teacher posts in schools across the state have been released after thoroughly examination of objections received from candidates and revising the final key.

Krishna Reddy in a statement said candidates can access the final results and scorecards through the official website of the school education department. Regarding TET details, if any discrepancies are found, candidates are given the facility to verify and correct their own TET details by entering their hall ticket number on the relevant website: https://apdsc.apcfss.in.

This facility will be available only for two days (till 13.08.2025), he announced.