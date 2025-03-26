Mega DSC in April 1st week

Vijayawada: The much-awaited notification for the Mega DSC recruitment will be issued in the first week of April, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announced at the third Collectors’ Conference on Tuesday.

Addressing the district collectors, Naidu emphasized the crucial role of proactive governance and strategic investments in achieving the ambitious Swarnandhra Vision 2047. He also discussed the distribution of house-sites, with three cents allocated to beneficiaries in rural areas and two cents in urban areas.

Highlighting the state’s financial strategy, the Chief Minister pointed out that while 23% of development funding comes from central and state assistance, the remaining 77% must be mobilized through private investments. Stressing the importance of Viability Gap Funding (VGF), he urged district collectors to attract new projects, assuring them that the government is ready to increase VGF support wherever necessary.

Naidu underscored the significance of wealth creation, stating that the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is driven primarily by contributions from the Gross Value Added (GVA) sub-sectors. He directed collectors to prioritize key sectors such as livestock, horticulture, manufacturing, fisheries, and aquaculture to maximize income generation.

Encouraging leadership and adaptability among collectors, he remarked, “Re-evaluate and strategise as districts once considered underdeveloped are now progressing rapidly. We need to keep pace with this transformation.”

Naidu said that Collectors sitting in AC rooms was old practice. They being district CEOs should be among the people and strive for their welfare. In line with his commitment to capacity building, the Chief Minister announced plans to establish a premier institution for training and administration, modeled after the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad.

Naidu outlined a robust implementation framework under ‘Padi Sutralu’ (Guiding Principles) to drive development. This includes 12 sectoral plans, Mandal and district vision action plans, and pilot constituency plans for Kuppam, Pithapuram, Mangalagiri, and Uravakonda.

As part of the Constituency Vision Action Plan, action plans will be developed for all 175 constituencies, with designated constituency-level officers overseeing local progress. A structured monitoring framework has been introduced, integrating performance indicators at the Sachivalayam, Mandal, Constituency, District, and State levels. Naidu reiterated the government’s commitment to accelerating growth across agriculture, fisheries, horticulture, livestock, industries, and the service sector, particularly tourism. He assured that strategic investments and policy interventions would be implemented to foster economic progress and development across the state.