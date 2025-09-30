Mega free heart screening camp held

Tirupati: On World Heart Day, Aster Narayanadri Hospital, in association with Vinayaka Sagar Walkers Club and Lions Club, organised mega free heart screening camp at Vinayaka Sagar Park in Tirupati on Monday.

Over 280 people availed free health services, including ECG, 2D Echo, Lipid Profile, RBS, vitals check, and expert consultations by specialist cardiologists.

MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Dr Pasupuleti Hariprasad, DMHO Dr Balakrishna Naik and Jana Sena leader Arkat Krishna Prasad lauded the initiative.

Dr Sridhar Muni, Dr Sunanda Kumar Reddy, Dr SV Prasad, Dr P Prathima, Dr Palem Sumanth Reddy and Dr Abhishek Kasha of Aster Hospital reiterated their commitment to community health and stressed the importance of early detection and preventive care.