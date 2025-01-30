Mega handloom park mooted at Mangalagiri

Vijayawada : Minister for BC welfare, handlooms and textiles S Savitha on Wednesday announced said the state government has decided to construct a mega handloom park in Mangalagiri of Guntur district to generate employment and provide livelihood to the weavers and workers. She along with the officials inspected 10.80 acre land near Auto Nagar proposed for handloom park. Later, speaking to the media, the minister said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD minister Nara Lokesh have taken initiative to construct a handloom park similar to the Kanchi handloom park located in Tamil Nadu. She said the objective of setting up mega handloom park to provide livelihood for 365 days in a year to the weavers.

Referring to the promotion of handlooms in the state, Savitha said the department is conducting handloom exhibitions in AP and other parts of India to promote the handlooms. She said the government also launched new textile policy and new 10 weaver clusters will be formed in the state.

She said the government will set up new textile and handloom parks in the state. She informed that a unit mall will be set in Vizag in five acre land. The government will give financial assurance to the weavers and textile workers in the state. She recalled the TDP government during the tenure of 2014 to 2019 had taken many innovative steps to render assistance to the weavers and handloom workers. She said the weavers suffered loss and problems for five years in the YSRCP rule. She said there was no market facility to sell their products.