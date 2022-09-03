Mega job mela held to mark YSR death anniversary

Rajamahendravaram: Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja stated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working with the aim of providing employment opportunities to the unemployed youth.

On the occasion of the death anniversary of Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, a mega job mela was held under the auspices of MLA Jakkampudi Raja and Vikasa organisation at Bennayya Christian College in Burugupudi of Korukonda mandal in Rajanagaram constituency on Friday. Floral tributes were paid to Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy on the occasion. East Godavari District Collector K Madhavi Latha and MLA Jakkampudi Raja handed over appointment papers to the candidates, who got jobs in various companies at the job fair.

MLA Raja said that more than 2,000 youth will be given job opportunities in various companies during job fairs.

Collector Madhavi Latha said that 26 companies participated in the job fair and about 3,500 people have registered for various jobs.

Vikasa PD Laccha Rao, ZPTC members Karri Nageswara Rao, Vasamsetty Pedda Venkanna, K Sarraju, T Vinaya Teja, Ramadevi, B Badri, Gandi Nani Babu, Kondapalli Durga Rao and others participated in this programme.