Megha Engineering to donate 6kg Gold to Yadadri Temple for gold plating

In response to the Chief Minister Sri. K. Chandrashekar Rao's call to donate the gold to the prestigious Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri, Infrastructure Major Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) announced the donation of six kilograms of gold on Wednesday.



Commenting on this ocassion, Mr B. Srinivas Reddy, Director, MEIL, said, "We feel humble and privileged to donate to the Yadradri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple tower (Vimana Gopuram) gold plating. We will soon hand over six kilograms of gold or a cheque equal to that. We believe the temple will become one of the most picturesque with Chief Minister's idea and vision."

MEIL has constructed the Sri Bhoosametha Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Dokiparru village in Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, which has become one of the pilgrimage centres in Andhra Pradesh.