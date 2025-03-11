Live
- NDA candidates file nominations
- MLA inspects bridge works in Seethanagaram
- Hyundai Motor planning to build 1st local hydrogen fuel cell plant
- Elon Musk hints at Ukraine link with massive cyberattack on X
- Vignana Bharathi School celebrates Annual Day
- Interstellar Re-Release: Christopher Nolan’s Sci-Fi Epic Returns to Theaters This Day
- Vizag MP proposes key measures to enhance maritime capabilities
- Cong divided India, now it is dividing Bengaluru city: HD Kumaraswamy on Greater Bengaluru Governance Bill 2024
- HM warns of stern action against offenders in crimes against women
- MEIL Foundation donates two electric buses
A Minister for HRD Nara Lokesh inaugurating electric buses in Mangalagiri on Monday
Guntur: Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited donated two state Olectra 7-metre electric buses to AIIMS & Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Mangalagiri as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.
These eco-friendly buses were formally handed over by Chairman & Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Limited KV Pradeep.
Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh flagged off the two buses in Mangalagiri on Monday.
Passengers can also enjoy USB charging ports and air-conditioned interiors for a pleasant journey.
At the event, KV Pradeep expressed Olectra’s commitment to sustainability, saying: “These buses will not only provide an efficient transport solution but also help in creating a cleaner, greener Andhra Pradesh.
With this initiative, Olectra and MEIL Foundation continue their mission to create a world where transportation is not just efficient, but also kind to our planet.”