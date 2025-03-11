MEIL Foundation donates two electric buses

Guntur: Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Limited donated two state Olectra 7-metre electric buses to AIIMS & Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Mangalagiri as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

These eco-friendly buses were formally handed over by Chairman & Managing Director, Olectra Greentech Limited KV Pradeep.

Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh flagged off the two buses in Mangalagiri on Monday.

Passengers can also enjoy USB charging ports and air-conditioned interiors for a pleasant journey.

At the event, KV Pradeep expressed Olectra’s commitment to sustainability, saying: “These buses will not only provide an efficient transport solution but also help in creating a cleaner, greener Andhra Pradesh.

With this initiative, Olectra and MEIL Foundation continue their mission to create a world where transportation is not just efficient, but also kind to our planet.”