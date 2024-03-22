Mekapati calls upon volunteers to coordinate

Nellore: Volunteers deployed to provide welfare schemes to the people should coordinate since election code is in practice and should deliver their duty as per the rules, instructed YSRCP candidate for Udayagiri constituency Mekapati Rajagopal Reddy.

Speaking at a programme here on Thursday, he said that several volunteers are decided to resign for their posts after they came to know that action is being taken against them. He appealed to them, not to take any hasty decision since their services are most needed to provide pensions and other welfare benefits to the people.

Rajagopal Reddy assured the people that cash benefits of government welfare schemes will definitely be credited into the beneficiaries’ bank accounts, but it may delayed due to election code.