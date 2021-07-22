Mekapati Goutham Reddy reviews on IT dept says digital employment exchange will start on August 15

Andhra Pradesh State Industries and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy said that steps are being taken to create employment opportunities for the youth across the state. He revealed that from now on, mega job fairs will be organised twice a month in every district in the state. The digital employment exchange will be launched on August 15. On Thursday he conducted a review on the IT department and discussed EMC, IT promotion and policy. IT department chief secretary Jayalakshmi and officials were present. On the occasion, the Minister said that steps should be taken to speed up the progress of the work of skill colleges and mobilise funds.



He suggested to consult with the banks and explore ways to get funds and special attention should be paid to skill courses, training, and promotion. He directed the authorities to expedite the process of linking employment and training with skill development and asked to take steps to increase the priority of employment and training.



APSSDC MD Bangaru Raju told the minister that the state-of-the-art design of skill colleges has also been completed within the Rs 20 crore budget set by the government. Minister Goutham Reddy inquired about the progress of land acquisition work of Dons Skill Colleges in Venkatagiri and Kurnool districts under the Tirupati Parliamentary constituency. The minister said job creation would be facilitated if the training was provided through state-of-the-art courses. The Minister directed officials to expedite the land acquisition work of Skill College in Amalapuram Parliamentary constituency.

