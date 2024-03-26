Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy hosts iftar party in Udayagiri

Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, candidate of the YSR Congress Party in Udayagiri Constituency, recently hosted an Iftar dinner for Muslim brothers in Thotala Cheruvu Palli of Varikuntapadu Mandal in celebration of the holy month of Ramzan. Reddy commended the dedication and devotion of the Muslim community during the fasting period and expressed his pleasure in providing them with a meal to break their fast.

The event was attended by minority religious leaders and other dignitaries, including former AMC Chairman Ali Ahmed, Varikuntapadu Mandal Party President Tirupati Naidu, and Society Chairman G. Ramanjaneyu. The Muslim brothers present expressed their gratitude for the Iftar dinner and shared their hopes to continue observing the fasts in the same spirit for the remainder of the holy month. The event aimed to promote unity and solidarity among different religious communities during the festive season of Ramzan.