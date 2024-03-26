Live
- Asitha Fernando named replacement of injured Kasun Rajitha for second Test against Bangladesh
- IPL 2024: Fifties from Klaasen, Abhishek and Head take SRH to astonishing 277/3 against MI
- Bengal govt doing jugglery with GSDP figures to borrow more: Suvendu Adhikari
- Dilara, Fariha, and Shorifa named in Bangladesh women’s team squad for T20I series against Australia
- KL Deemed to be University invites applications for KLEEE, KLSAT, KLECET, KLHAT and KLMAT entrance exam
- India lauds continuity of G20 focus on quality jobs, gender equality
- Blitz raids under SI Govardhan on chicken betting base
- Financialisation of savings growing, especially after Covid pandemic: AMFI chief
- Shiv Sena-UBT announces 16 LS candidates in Maha, causes heartburn in MVA
- Karnataka: Pralhad Joshi had no role in my ouster, says Yediyurappa
Just In
Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy hosts iftar party in Udayagiri
Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, candidate of the YSR Congress Party in Udayagiri Constituency, recently hosted an Iftar dinner for Muslim brothers in Thotala Cheruvu Palli of Varikuntapadu Mandal in celebration of the holy month of Ramzan.
Mekapati Raja Gopal Reddy, candidate of the YSR Congress Party in Udayagiri Constituency, recently hosted an Iftar dinner for Muslim brothers in Thotala Cheruvu Palli of Varikuntapadu Mandal in celebration of the holy month of Ramzan. Reddy commended the dedication and devotion of the Muslim community during the fasting period and expressed his pleasure in providing them with a meal to break their fast.
The event was attended by minority religious leaders and other dignitaries, including former AMC Chairman Ali Ahmed, Varikuntapadu Mandal Party President Tirupati Naidu, and Society Chairman G. Ramanjaneyu. The Muslim brothers present expressed their gratitude for the Iftar dinner and shared their hopes to continue observing the fasts in the same spirit for the remainder of the holy month. The event aimed to promote unity and solidarity among different religious communities during the festive season of Ramzan.