Mekapati Vikram Reddy conducts Vijaybhavayatra in Atmakur

In a recent Vijaybhavayatra conducted by Mekapati Vikram Reddy, MLA of Atmakuru Constituency, he urged the people to vote for the fan sign and support the YSRCP flag in the upcoming elections. He highlighted the welfare schemes and development initiatives undertaken by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the benefit of the people.

During the Vijaybhavayatra in Gauravaram, Mangupalli, and Kamireddypadu, MLA Mekapati interacted with the residents and discussed the various welfare programs implemented by the government. He emphasized that over crores of rupees have been allocated for the development of each village through both DBT and non-DBT schemes.





MLA Mekapati also mentioned the Gadapa Gadapaku program and the development works carried out in the villages with approximately Rs.40 lakhs. He reassured the people that the government will continue to work towards the progress and prosperity of the region.



Reflecting on the upcoming elections, MLA Mekapati encouraged the residents to exercise their right to vote and support the YSRCP for the continuous development and welfare of the state. He contrasted the performance of the current government with the previous administration, highlighting the positive changes brought about by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.



In his address, MLA Mekapati criticized the opposition party for failing to fulfill their promises in the past and urged the people to consider the progress made under the current government. He stressed the importance of voting for the YSRCP candidates to ensure the continuation of welfare programs and development initiatives.

MLA Mekapati also spoke about the upcoming elections and the candidacy of Vijayasai Reddy for parliament. He expressed confidence in the leadership of Vijayasai Reddy and emphasized the importance of his success for the benefit of Nellore district and Atmakuru constituency.

Finally, MLA Mekapati highlighted the commitment of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to complete the high-level canal project for the constituency. He urged the people to continue their support for the government and press the button on the fan symbol to bless the YSRCP candidates for victory in the upcoming elections.

