Mekapati Vikram Reddy files papers in Atmakur amid fanfare

Nellore: YSRCP nominee for Atmakur Assembly bypoll Mekapati Vikram Reddy filed nomination before the returning officer and joint collector M N Harendhira Prasad at Atmakur on Thursday. Agriculture minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy, former ministers Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and P Anil Kumar Yadav, Rajya Sabha member and Nellore district president for YSRCP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Nellore MP Adala Prabhakar Reddy, Sullurpeta MLA Kiliveti Sanjeevaiah, Kovur legislator Nallapareddy Prasanna Kumar Reddy and Kandukuru MLA M Mahidhar Reddy were present. Vikram Reddy started from Nellore on Thursday morning and offered prayers at Sri Abhayanjaneya Swamy temple in Atmakur and proceeded towards the RDO office to file nomination in a colourful rally from RTC bus stand.

Ruling party candidate Vikram Reddy appealed to the electorate to elect him and assured to continue the excellent work done by his departed elder brother Goutham Reddy. Former MP and father of Vikram Reddy, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy said they would seek the support of Atmakur voters for election of Vikram with a huge majority to endorse the popularity of the party, Goutham Reddy and the Chief Minister.

Referring to the sudden demise of his elder son Goutham Reddy, he said they would go to people and explain the tragic circumstances which led to the byelection. He said Vikram Reddy would also follow in the footsteps of his brother.

Agriculture minister Govardhan Reddy said they would put all their efforts to secure at least a majority of one lakh votes to Vikram Reddy in Atmakur. He said they would develop the constituency in the coming two years. Former Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy told people that it is like a tribute to Goutham Reddy if they elect his younger brother with a majority of one lakh votes in the bypoll. MP Prabhakar Reddy lauded Vikram for his plans to fulfil the promises made by his brother Goutham.