Mekapati Vikram Reddy thanks Jagan for extending CMRF for underprivileged
Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy recently expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing financial assistance to the underprivileged through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Reddy stated that the relief fund is akin to a lifeline for the poor, providing much-needed support during times of distress.
A total of 34.02 lakhs has been sanctioned to 38 beneficiaries in the Atmakuru Constituency through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, with checks being handed over to them. The MLA emphasized the importance of the fund in providing financial security to those facing hardships, ensuring that they receive timely assistance.
