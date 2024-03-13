Mekapati Vikram Reddy thanks Jagan for extending CMRF for underprivileged

Atmakuru MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy recently expressed his gratitude towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for providing financial assistance to the underprivileged through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Reddy stated that the relief fund is akin to a lifeline for the poor, providing much-needed support during times of distress.

A total of 34.02 lakhs has been sanctioned to 38 beneficiaries in the Atmakuru Constituency through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, with checks being handed over to them. The MLA emphasized the importance of the fund in providing financial security to those facing hardships, ensuring that they receive timely assistance.

Speaking at an event where the checks were distributed, Reddy highlighted the impact of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund in providing access to quality healthcare and medical treatment for those in need. He commended Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan for prioritizing the welfare of the underpr